Are Palm Springs businesses feeling the holiday rush or a seasonal slump?

With the holidays approaching, downtown Palm Springs businesses are gauging whether they’ll meet their sales goals for the season.

National forecasts predict steady growth in retail shopping for the 2024 holiday season.

Total holiday sales are expected to increase between 2.5% and 3.5% compared to 2023, reaching $979.5 billion to $989 billion according to the National Retail Federation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for a look at how local shopping trends compare to national forecasts.

Shay Lawson

