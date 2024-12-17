Flavored tobacco ban to go into effect in January

Proposition 31, which bans flavored tobacco products will officially go into effect in the new year.

It’s already illegal for retailers to sell tobacco to anyone under 21. The ban doesn’t make it a crime to possess such products but retailers who sold them to kids could be fined up to $250.

The ban, which passed the Legislature with bipartisan support, also prohibits the sale of pods for vape pens, tank-based systems and chewing tobacco, with exceptions made for hookahs, some cigars and loose-leaf tobacco.

The Proposition passed with 76.5% of the vote back in November of 2022, but the campaign was not fully supported by everyone. The campaign faced opposition from tobacco giants and thousands of small business owners who ran smoke shops.

A campaign funded by tobacco giants, including R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Philip Morris USA, had effectively blocked the law passed prior to the vote, in 2020. The $20 million campaign gathered enough signatures to put the issue on the statewide ballot. Tobacco companies had pushed hard to keep from being shut out of a large portion of California’s vast market. California’s Republican party also opposed the ban, saying it would cause a giant loss in tax revenue. The independent Legislative Analyst’s Office estimated it could cost the state tens of millions of dollars to around $100 million annually.

Supporters of the ban, who included doctors, child welfare advocates and the state’s dominant Democratic Party, said the law was necessary to put a stop to the staggering rise in teen smoking. Advocates say the ban said the victory will save lives and money on tobacco-related health care costs.

California becomes the second state in the nation, after Massachusetts, to enact a ban prohibiting the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes. A number of California cities, including Los Angeles and San Diego, already enacted their own bans.