FIND Food Bank tackles food insecurity during the holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, food insecurity remains a critical issue, a local group in the valley works hard to provide meals for families who simply need a break.

“For FIND Food bank, we want to make sure every day they know where their next meal is coming from. But especially during the holiday season when it can be sometimes one of the most difficult times for people that are struggling with hunger,” explains Debbie Espinosa, President and CEO of FIND Food Bank.

Espinosa says she has noticed an alarming trend, more and more people line up to provide healthy meals for their families.

“It's important for us to be able to put out as many healthy meals as possible towards the end of the year because our lines sometimes increase by almost 10%,” Espinosa said.

Food banks are a critical resource in our desert cities. 1 in 6 people experience food insecurity here in the Coachella Valley.

“Many people have struggled throughout the year and they get tired. So by the time they come to us, they've really worked hard to try to make ends meet and during the holiday season they just want to be able to take a breath,” Espinosa said.

There are a number of ways participants can help donate/volunteer, you can find more information here.