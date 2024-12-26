Sinkhole prompts lane closures on Interstate 80 in New Jersey

WHARTON, N.J. (AP) — A sinkhole that opened up along Interstate 80 in northern New Jersey has forced authorities to close the eastbound lanes of the heavily traveled highway. The sinkhole was discovered Thursday morning near Wharton. That’s about 40 miles west of New York City. Crews are evaluating how to repair the sinkhole and how long it will take. The hole left a gaping depression along the highway’s right shoulder. New Jersey’s highway department says the closure comes at a time when traffic is lighter than normal because of the holidays.

