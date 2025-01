The City of La Quinta, in collaboration with the Desert Cities National Charity League, will host a blood drive on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the La Quinta Wellness Center, located at 78450 Avenida La Fonda.

Participants who donate blood will receive a LifeStream shirt, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment, call 800-879-4484 or scan the provided QR code.

Your donation can save lives—make a difference this January.