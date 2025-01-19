Rancho Mirage hiker rescued, hospitalized
One hiker is recovering in the hospital after being rescued Sunday morning near Rancho Mirage.
Cal Fire Riverside County says the inaccessible rescue was first reported at 11:44 a.m. Sunday. A Riverside Sheriff helicopter hoisted and flew the patient to a nearby landing zone.
The hiker was transported to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries.
News Channel 3 has reached out to Cal Fire and Riverside Sheriff's for more details on the injuries and other details on the rescue.