Congressman Ken Calvert reintroduces bill to improve treatments for homeless

Valley Congressman Ken Calvert has reintroduced a bill to improve mental health and drug abuse treatment for homeless Americans.

The bill is called the "Treatment and Homelessness Housing Integration Act."

The Act would synchronize federally funded housing programs with federally funded behavioral health services. People who receive free or affordable housing would be required to receive mental health and substance abuse treatment if needed.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke in depth with Congressman Calvert, who says the Act is "...just common sense. We should tie these housing programs to the healthcare that these individuals need. And the new homeless center in Palm Springs, for instance, is providing these types of services. And I think that's the right thing to do."

The Congressman adds there is a lot of support for the bill, which he is hoping will soon make its way to the Senate.