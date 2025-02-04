Black History month: Highlighting local Black owned businesses around the Coachella Valley

February is Black History Month, a time to reflect and honor the achievements and contributions of the Black community around the US. This year's theme, chosen by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, is 'African Americans and Labor.'

The organization chose this theme to focus on the role Black labor has played building the nation through industry and community work.

In keeping with this theme, News Channel Three's Tori King took the opportunity to highlight local Black owned businesses who have become a big part of the Coachella Valley, and speak with them about the effort it took to build the business from the ground up.

"I was so nervous to start my own business," said La'Rue Abram, Owner of Skin Bar the Experience. "I had gotten all of my credentials, years of work, and one day, I just said, 'You know what, I gotta take the plunge.' You know, if you don't get busy building your own dream, you're gonna continue to build someone else's dream. So I said, You know what, let me invest in myself and start my own dream. And now coming up on six years here in Palm Desert."

Another business owner, Josh Dubinsky, says he opened his Jiu Jitsu studio in Palm Springs to create a safe and inclusive outlet to anyone who needs one.

“I'm proud to be here. I'm proud of who I am, and the community that I serve," said Dubinsky. "And I'm thankful for the position I'm in, and I don't take my position lightly. I found jiu jitsu as a young man, and it really has helped guide me to be a better person for myself and for my family and the community."

Both business owners hope to inspire the next generation of Black entrepreneurs, and say a key factor to a successful business is having something to motivate you.

"Treating people like human beings, and caring for people," said Dubinsky. "One thing about the jiu jitsu community is we have people from all walks of life that come together, and we share this sacred place, and we have a good time."

"Every day, when I wake up, I say, 'You know what, you can do it. If someone in front of you did it, then you can do it,'" said Abram. "My dad used to always tell me that, so I guess he's probably part of my motivation too."

For a list of Black owned businesses around the Coachella Valley click here.