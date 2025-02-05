Agua Caliente presents $225,000 in donations to local charities

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians is proud to announce $225,000 in donations to five local charities hand-picked by the Tribal Council.

The money was raised through the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians 14th Annual Charity Golf Tournament held back in December. Proceeds of the tournament are presented to selected charities for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in the Coachella Valley.

The tribe sends a big congratulations and thank you to this year's recipients - Desert Cancer Foundation, Palm Springs Mounted Police Search & Rescue, Operation SafeHouse of the Desert, Inner-Tribal Treatment, and Animal Samaritans.