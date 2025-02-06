Bike-riding safety tips ahead of Tour De Palm Springs

Thousands of cyclists will migrate to the Coachella Valley for the annual Tour De Palm Springs bike ride this weekend.

Whether you're riding for leisure or competitively, Harry Hoyer from Tri.A.Bike shop in Palm Desert, has some important safety tips.

"Making sure that your tire pressures are right. Make sure your chains are properly adjusted and making sure that your brakes are properly adjusted as well."

Hoyer says the most common misconception among riders is that they’re guaranteed safety on the roads with cars.

"Ride defensively. Keep your eyes on the other drivers. Be wary of people coming out of cars if they might be opening the doors to their cars. You want to have the proper set of lights on there with a bright light in the front and possibly a flashing light on the back," Hoyer said.

Also wear bike gloves, shoes without laces and bright colors.

If you’re a mature rider, he also suggests a step through bike to prevent falls.

"As we get older, our balance isn't the same. And we're more likely to tip over or have an incident getting on and off the bike. And the step through is a much more effective way to get an on off your bike, irrespective of your age or gender."

Steve Marchick rides an e-bike from Cathedral City through the valley and says his wife is the brains behind his road safety.

"We have a name tag on my bike that is really easily identifiable. If something happens, god forbid. My wife recommended it, her number is even on it," Marchick said.