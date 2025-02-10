LA Galaxy players visit CVUSD migrant students, donate $5,000 to the district

Two LA Galaxy players, Edwin Cerrillo and Mauricio Cuevas, met with Coachella Valley Unified School District migrant students at Palm View Elementary School on Monday. The pair took part in the team's 3rd annual event, donating a $5,000 check to the district's migrant program.

LA Galaxy broadcaster Joe Tutino also hosted a conversation with the two players about their personal experiences from youth sports to professional soccer, and the importance of giving back to the community. The players took part in a Q&A session with the students, and following the conversation, the LA Galaxy hosted a soccer clinic with the attendees.

The event was held to inspire the students of migrant families, and to show them to dream big.