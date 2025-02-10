Palm Springs Modernism Week begins Thursday

PALM SPRINGS, Calif (KESQ) - Design lovers from across the globe are arriving in Palm Springs for Modernism Week. And this year, on its 20th anniversary, organizers say it will be bigger than ever.

More than 350 events are scheduled, starting this Thursday and running through February 23rd.

The event will feature tours of iconic homes, nightly parties, and a classic car show. All events are open to the public, and many are free or low cost.

Modernism Week CEO Lisa Vossler Smith says the events are a way to showcase the best of Palm Springs to visitors, and to give people design inspiration.

A portion of ticked proceeds benefit the nonprofit and other local preservation groups.