Cathedral City agrees to partnership with Desert Recreation District

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Cathedral City has penned an agreement with the Desert Recreation District aimed at providing parks maintenance and recreation programming, city officials announced today.

The pact, slated to start in July, will affect six parks within the city. Measure W, which set up the agreement, received nearly three-quarters' support from voters.

"This partnership represents the culmination of years of careful planning and community input, said City Manager Charles McClendon in a statement. "Through this agreement with the Desert Recreation District, we're not just maintaining parks -- we're creating opportunities for our children, families and seniors to enjoy quality recreational programs right here in their community for generations to come.

Under the terms of the agreement, residents will be able to access DRD programs such as art classes, sports leagues and seasonal events at in-district rates, according to a city statement.

DRD maintenance will also be deployed at Dennis Keat Soccer Park, Panorama Park, Ocotillo Park, Century Park, Esperanza Park and Patriot Park, and Cathedral City High School's summer swim program will be allocated to DRD's management

"By working together with Cathedral City, we are not only enhancing the quality of these parks but also investing in programs that strengthen communities and create safer, more vibrant neighborhoods,'' said Kevin Kalman, general manager of the Desert Recreation District, in a statement.

Similar partnerships with the DRD cover more than 40 parks and recreation facilities in the Coachella Valley, available to a combined 380,000 residents, according to the statement. The District is also expected to establish a local presence.

The agreements will be turned over to the Riverside Local Agency Formation Commission for an annexation process, city officials said.

Additional information can be found at DiscoverCathedralCity.com and myrecreationdistrict.com.