“It Happens to Boys” conference addresses abuse

Sexual abuse is a difficult subject to talk about, but it is important to address to prevent traumatic situations from progressing or even happening in the first place.

The annual "It Happens to Boys" conference, being held on February 21 this year, explores the trauma from sexual abuse.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with the founder of the conference, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Carol Teitelbaum to get more details about the event.

“It Happens to Boys”

When: Friday February 21, 2025, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Karns Hall at Saint Margaret’s Church, 47535 Highway 74, Palm Desert, CA

Cost: $100.00, includes lunch

For more information, visit creativechangeconferences.com or call 760-346-4606.