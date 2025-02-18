La Quinta officials discuss electrical capacity, costly upgrades at City Council meeting

City leaders met Tuesday night to address growing concerns over La Quinta’s electrical capacity, as substations serving the area are at or near their limits.

The discussion comes amid rising energy demand and stalled efforts to expand infrastructure.

The Imperial Irrigation District (IID), which provides electricity to La Quinta and other parts of the Coachella Valley, follows a “growth pays for growth” policy—requiring developers to cover the cost of new power infrastructure.

Upgrades are estimated at $20 million per 50-megawatt increase.

City officials had been working on a cost-sharing agreement with IID and developers to expand the Avenue 58 substation, but IID recently withdrew its support for the project.

Instead, the agency proposed two new substations east of La Quinta, a long-term solution that could take up to 20 years to complete.

Residents have voiced concerns about the city’s energy capacity, ranking it their top priority in a recent community workshop.

Factors like state electrification mandates and increased electric vehicle use have further strained the system.

La Quinta city council members discussed this topic in a study session during the meeting.

The purpose of the session was to provide guidance and feedback.

Officials reaffirmed their commitment to finding a cost-sharing plan that balances growth and affordability.

Residents with concerns about energy and future upgrades are encouraged to contact IID directly.

