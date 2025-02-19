Skip to Content
Firebirds defeat Roadrunners 5-2 behind Nyman’s two-goal night

today at 11:18 PM
Published 10:31 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Tucson Roadrunners on Wednesday night by the final score of 5-2.

Jani Nyman led the way with a pair of goals while Ty Nelson and Luke Henman each scored in the Firebirds’ 27th win of the season.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 22 of 24 Tucson shots to secure his first Coachella Valley home victory.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

The Firebirds continue their home-stand this Saturday, February 22 as they host the Calgary Wranglers. Puck drop is at 6pm at Acrisure Arena.

