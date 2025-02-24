Modernism Week 2025 comes to a close, concluding the event’s 20th anniversary

Modernism Week brings in millions on dollars to the local Coachella Valley economy every year, and 2025 was no different. This year, the big event celebrated a major milestone, its 20th anniversary, ringing in the new year with art shows, bus tours, and extravagant house designs. As always, the globally renowned event brought in thousands of visitors from all over the world who came to experience greater Palm Springs’ iconic architecture, and some of the area’s most recognizable homes. News Channel Three’s Tori King will be speaking with Modernism Week’s CEO to learn more about this year’s success, and impact.

