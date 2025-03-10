Patrols planned countywide to crack down on drunken St. Patty’s Day revelers

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KES) - Motorists inclined to imbibe wine, spirits, green beer and other beverages in celebration of St. Patrick's Day should not chance their luck drinking and driving, Riverside County sheriff's officials said today.

The sheriff's department is slated to deploy deputies for saturation patrols and other traffic duties a week from today as part of a countywide effort to catch drivers who take their St. Patty's celebrations too far and hit the roads while impaired.

"Celebrating St. Patrick's Day responsibly is about protecting not just yourself, but everyone on the road,'' sheriff's Sgt. Jeremy Bracey said. "Let's work together to make this holiday memorable for all the right reasons. Make a plan for a safe ride home."

Targeted operations are currently planned in Indian Wells, Palm Desert, Perris, Rancho Mirage, San Jacinto and Temecula.

Nationally, in 2022 -- the latest year for which statistics were available -- there were 74 fatal alcohol-related wrecks during the Irish-inspired festivities, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The California Office of Traffic Safety is providing additional funding to support extra and overtime patrols on St. Patrick's Day.

"The sheriff's department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol,'' the agency stated. "Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, cannabis products and other drugs may also cause impairment."

Authorities recommended that anyone who intends to celebrate with alcohol or drugs designate a sober driver, or use a ride-sharing service, to get home.

Municipal police departments countywide, as well as the California Highway Patrol, are also expected to step up traffic enforcement on March 17.