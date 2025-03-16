O’Caine’s Irish Pub to close after final St. Patrick’s Day celebration

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) – A beloved Irish pub is pouring its last pint.

O'Caine's Irish Pub is closing its doors March 29, making this St. Patrick's Day the businesses final celebration.

Brenda Johnson, owner, cited a mix of reasons for her decision to close doors.

"One factor is that we had a very tough year during the pandemic and we never really bounced back," Johnson said. "Another very important factor is because of the size of this restaurant and the hours. We keep the staff that we have to, to cover all the shifts. Payroll is an extremely big factor."

Johnson said rising utility costs also made it hard to keep up.

"I get the letter every year from Edison, SoCalGas," Johnson said. "Your utilities go up."

Loyal customers said they are sad the pub is closing.

"We became family here," the Donnini's said. "We know everyone working here."

Due to the overwhelming amount of support, Johnson said it might not be the final goodbye.

"We may be back," Johnson said. "I might be looking around and maybe within the next six months or a year, you might see O'Caine's reopening."

Stay with News Channel 3 at 10 and 11 p.m. to hear how the pub prepared for it's final St. Patrick's Day bash.