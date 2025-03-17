Skip to Content
News

City of Palm Springs offers free tenant rights workshop

By
Updated
today at 5:48 PM
Published 5:41 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Palm Springs is inviting the public to attend a free tenant rights workshop this Wednesday at the Palm Springs Public Library.

The workshop is designed to provide crucial legal education and support for renters, with a special focus on low income renters who may need help with housing related issues.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut discussed the details of the workshop with Palm Springs Community Development Administrator Noe Arechiga.

For more details, see palmspringsca.gov.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Peter Daut

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content