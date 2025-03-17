City of Palm Springs offers free tenant rights workshop

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Palm Springs is inviting the public to attend a free tenant rights workshop this Wednesday at the Palm Springs Public Library.

The workshop is designed to provide crucial legal education and support for renters, with a special focus on low income renters who may need help with housing related issues.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut discussed the details of the workshop with Palm Springs Community Development Administrator Noe Arechiga.

For more details, see palmspringsca.gov.