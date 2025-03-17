Hunger Heroes celebrated at FIND Food Bank Guardians Breakfast event

FIND Food Bank held its annual Guardians Breakfast on Monday to celebrate achievements over the last year, as well as to recognize the contributions of some stakeholders and donors.

FIND Food Bank celebrated two "Hunger Heroes" at this year's event. The award is presented to an individual and an organization for significant contributions to local hunger relief. Bighorn Charities Director Kelly Levy received the individual Hunger Hero award, and Palm Springs Life Magazine received the community Hunger Hero award.

News Channel 3 is also gearing up to support FIND Food Bank in it's most important fundraising event of the year. The 15th annual FIND Food Bank Telethon is coming up on Friday, April 4th. Phone lines will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. for taking donations. Support for FIND Food Bank can also be made via QR code available on that date.

Last year our station helped to raise $300,000.00 for programs helping those in the Coachella Valley who are food insecure.

Make sure to tune in to News Channel 3 on April 4th, and help us and FIND Food Bank fight hunger.

FIND Food Bank writes: "Your donation helps ensure that children, families, and seniors at risk of food insecurity know where their next meal is coming from. Give to ensure that children and their loved ones don't have to chose between nourishing food, rent payments, lifesaving medicine, childcare, and essential utilities this summer and year-round."