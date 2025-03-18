Boys and Girls Club and City of Palm Springs holding town hall on cannabis issues

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Palm Springs along with the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Springs will be holding a town hall meeting to focus on marijuana related issues impacting the community.

The meeting is set to take place next Wednesday, March 26, at the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Springs, 450 South Sunrise Way, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Community leaders and health experts will address how the drug is impacting local youth. Attendees will also be encouraged to join the conversation and share their input on the cannabis issues the community is facing. Officials add that you must be at least 18 years of age or older to attend that meeting.

For more information, visit BGCPS.org or call 442-325-3904.