Expert panel to discuss strategies to prevent drug overdoses

Drug abuse remains a major issue in the gay community. According to "American Addiction Centers," gay men are far more likely to use crystal meth and heroin than heterosexual men.

On March 24 in Palm Springs, a panel of experts will discuss real world strategies to prevent overdoses and connect people with the right resources.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with organizer and "Safety Blows" Executive Director Brent Heinze about the importance of discussing the risks of substance use.

The event is on Monday, March 24 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Hunter's Nightclub, 302 E. Arenas, Palm Springs. For more information, see safetyblows.org or Safety Blows on FaceBook.