Eleven residents honored at 33rd Annual Senior Inspiration Awards

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)-- The 33rd annual Senior Inspiration Awards was held at the Fantasy Springs Resort Special Events Center.

It was presented by all 9 Coachella Valley cities and Riverside County. It was also emceed by Telemundo 15 Spanish language anchor, Hernán Quintas and Emmy Winning Communicator, Brooke Beare.

The event honors senior citizens who dedicate their time to the community. Eleven residents were recognized for their ongoing service to their communities.

Antonio Baciu was honored by Cathedral City, for his work as a city commissioner. "I come up with all kinds of events for the residents and it brings joy and happiness to the residents and it makes it brings me joy and happiness return," says Baciu. "I feel that right now in my life, public service to the community is where i want to be for the rest of my life."

This year’s honorees are: