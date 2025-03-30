Skip to Content
First alternate Steve Allan wins 3rd annual Galleri Classic in Rancho Mirage

today at 3:40 PM
Published 3:29 PM

What a week for the Australian Steve Allan.

Allan wasn't supposed to be in the field but found out a week before tournament play that he would be replacing Steve Stricker as the first alternate. Stricker withdrew from the tournament due to an ongoing back injury.

Allan had rounds of 69, 65 and 67 to secure his one-shot victory in Rancho Mirage at 15-under par.

He held off Tag Ridings who finished second at 14-under par. Ridings got into this week's tournament after qualifying Tuesday at Bermuda Dunes Country Club.

This is the 51-year-old Allan's first win on the Champions Tour and first professional win in 23 years.

He takes home the $300,000 first place check and earns exemptions to play more tournaments going forward.

Click HERE for the final leaderboard.

