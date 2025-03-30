First alternate Steve Allan wins 3rd annual Galleri Classic in Rancho Mirage

What a week for the Australian Steve Allan.

Allan wasn't supposed to be in the field but found out a week before tournament play that he would be replacing Steve Stricker as the first alternate. Stricker withdrew from the tournament due to an ongoing back injury.

What a week for Steve Allan! The Australian replaced Steve Stricker as the first alternate and wins the @GalleriClassic (15-under) for his first win on the @ChampionsTour. This is also his first professional victory in 23 years. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/2ueRItqHZc — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 30, 2025

Allan had rounds of 69, 65 and 67 to secure his one-shot victory in Rancho Mirage at 15-under par.

He held off Tag Ridings who finished second at 14-under par. Ridings got into this week's tournament after qualifying Tuesday at Bermuda Dunes Country Club.

This is the 51-year-old Allan's first win on the Champions Tour and first professional win in 23 years.

He takes home the $300,000 first place check and earns exemptions to play more tournaments going forward.

