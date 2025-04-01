New class aims to save lives of seniors at risk of falling

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – "How to fall safely."

That's the concept behind a new class being held by one Palm Desert gym owner who is eager to help her community prevent injury.

As people age, risk of falling – and injury stemming from those falls – increases drastically.

Kaiser Permanente says 1 in 4 people aged 65 and older report a fall each year across the United States. In California, that number is slightly higher – 27% of this age group have fallen. And according to the CDC, falls are the leading cause of injury for this age group.

According to Dr. Esfandiar Nasr MD, the Coachella Valley's Assistant Area Medical Director with Kaiser Permanente, the demographics of our region is one of the reasons this risk is especially relevant here.

"What makes us unique is we are a resort town with a higher percentage of retirees and active seniors, and that kind of has an inherent risk," Dr. Nasr says. A Health Assessment and Research for Communities study found 21,000 seniors (or 17% of the Valley's senior population) has fallen in the past three months; over a third of those falls resulted in injury.

Cheryl Cohen is the owner of Desert Fitness Collective. She's hosting a brand new class to show her clients how to prevent injury if they fall.

