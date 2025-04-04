Local resident Laurie Lober completes half marathon in all 50 states

Laurie Lober, a 64-year-old local resident, completed a half marathon in all 50 states last Fall.

Sports Director Blake Arthur met with Lober at her home to find out more about her journey.

Laurie Lober has 50 of these medals - 50 states, 50 half marathons.

It's a journey that began in 2015, but a passion that was sparked in the 1980s.

"If you've ever experienced the Boston Marathon or seen it run, it's such a big part of the community. I happened to go several times to the finish line and then I worked right by the start line. And some people I worked with were runners and they said, hey, why don't we go out and run at lunch," said Lober.

After her time in Boston, Laurie continued to run and last fall completed the ultimate quest.

"Finisher 50 states half marathon challenge."

"The picture's me with my arms up in the air and just utter joy of finally completing something that for a while, I didn't even think I was gonna be able to do it," said Lober.

While elated and proud to cross the finish line, the real reward has been in the journey.

"When you're out there and it's just you, you, you find an inner peace, which we don't always get. I mean, I started running as a way to relieve stress and as a result, even though I'm stressing my body, my soul and my mind is in a place of total relaxation," said Lober.

This peace that Laurie has found is something she wants to share, something she hopes will inspire others.

"I'm one of the back-of-the-packers, but what I want to encourage people to do is it doesn't matter how fast or slow you are, you're still running the 13 miles. You're still getting the same finisher's medal, and you're making a lot of experiences and seeing a lot of things along the way," said Lober.

Laurie's medals tell a story. They signify achievement. But they pale in comparison to her love for running.

"People, they asked me, are you going to stop running? And I said, no, I'm not gonna stop running because even if I don't do a race tomorrow, it gives me a sense of well-being, especially in these difficult times, um, it's kind of nice to have an outlet where you can just go and, and, um, be with yourself."