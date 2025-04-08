Fiery crash Tuesday night on Washington Street in Bermuda Dunes

BERMUDA DUNES, Calif. (KESQ) - A collision between a truck and a Jeep on Washington Street north of Avenue 42 in Bermuda Dunes just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday ended with one vehicle crashing into a tree and bursting into flames.

CAL FIRE and California Highway Patrol were on scene, and a witness says the driver of the burning truck may have left the scene before law enforcement arrived. CAL FIRE says three people were treated on scene and taken to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

The incident remains under investigation.

