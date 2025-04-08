JSX, Flixbus, and others to offer hassle-free travel from Los Angeles to the Coachella Valley for festival season

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- Festival season is back, and that means that hundreds of thouands of people will be traveling to the Coachella Valley to attend both Stagecoach and Coachella. However, a big worry on the top of mind is turbulent travel and traffic.

This year, several companies are now working to make getting to the Empire Polo Club a little more stress free. One of those companies is JSX, an air-carrier founded in Southern California. Ben Kaufman, the Senior Director of Customer Experience for JSX, says the public charter jet service offers travelers the opportunity to experience luxury, at more affordable price tag.

"We're a hop on jet service," said Kaufman. "And what that means is that our customers get to enjoy many of the perks that were once reserved for private jets, or the corporate elite, or the ultra wealthy, things that we didn't normally used to have access to as a public charter service. We now bring that out for the general public to enjoy."

The pop-up services gets people from Burbank to the Coachella Valley in under 25 minutes.

"We offer a really awesome, convenient way for festival goers to get to and from without the traffic, and in style.," explained Kaufman. "And so for Weekend One of the upcoming festival, we are going to be offering flights from our private hanger in Burbank, California, to Thermal Airport. And that airport is just 15 minutes or so from where the festival grounds are. People don't have to worry about their cars or parking or transfers or traffic or any of that.”

The JSX flights will run from April 10th to April 14th, beginning at $399.

"You'll check in and we'll do a very simple TSA approved security swab," explained Kaufman. "Then you'll be on the aircraft and on your way. Once you're on board the aircraft, you have business-class legroom power, leather seats. No middle seats, free Starlink wifi, and complimentary snacks and drinks as well, including drinks from the bar.”

Another company that’s helping travelers get from Los Angeles to the festival, is Flixbus. The bus company announced it’s adding direct services to the Coachella Valley for Weekend One and Two of Coachella.Both one-way and round trip shuttles will operate from several locations in downtown LA, including Union Station, USC, and UCLA. Services start at 28-dollars.



Once festival goers are in the valley, there are several shuttles that take people to the festival grounds, including one stop at the Convention Center right in Downtown Palm Springs. All you have to do to be eligible to ride them, is purchase a shuttle pass online.

Several hotels do offer private concierge services or shuttles to and from the festivals, but make sure to check with your hotel for the details.

A map of the shuttle stops all across the Coachella Valley that are affiliated with the festivals to the Empire Polo Club can be found here.