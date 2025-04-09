Coachella Valley Rescue Mission seeing growing need for food distributions as tariffs, taxes raise grocery prices

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission hosted a food box distribution this morning, as the organization continues to see an increase in food insecurity around the valley.

The distribution took place at the CVRM campus in Indio. The food drive ran from 8 to 10 a.m., and is part of their weekly distributions to the community. According to the CVRM, more than 100 boxes of food were distributed today. Each box contained enough food to feed a family of four for a week, and included items like fruits, vegetables, canned goods, turkey and chicken patties.

Kristen Crawford, the Development Coordinator at CVRM, says recently, she's noticed an increase in the crowd coming to the distribution every week.

"We've seen a lot of new faces, a lot of people coming on a more consistent basis," said Crawford. "The need is just astronomical right now."

Crawford says she believes more people are coming to the distributions because recent tariffs and inflation have made groceries more expensive.

"We make sure that on every Wednesday we are able to give out food boxes," said Crawford. "We try to give out one hundred a week, but if the need increases we increase with that. Anyone who needs it is welcome to come. We want to make sure they can get those food boxes to supplement what they already have at home. And in some cases, this is the only thing they have to eat each week.”

Food distributions are held every Wednesday at the CVRM campus in Indio.

The Mission is also hosting free Easter meals for folks in need. Easter breakfast takes place from 6 to 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 20th, and dinner will be served between 2 and 6 p.m. that same day.

For more on the weekly distributions, or to find information on upcoming events CVRM click here.