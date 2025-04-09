Firebirds fall to Barracuda in overtime of potential playoff preview

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the San Jose Barracuda 1-0 in overtime on Wednesday at Acrisure Arena. The game featured plenty of fights and penalties.

The Firebirds and Barracuda have a bit of a rivalry brewing, one we could see in the first round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

With the loss, the Firebirds finish 1-4-1-2 against the Barracuda this season.

Coachella Valley is 4th in the Pacific Division with 80 points, while San Jose sits in 5th with 77 points. Both teams have four games remaining in the regular season.

This was the first home game since the Firebirds clinched a spot in the postseason. Fans are looking forward to another playoff run from the team.

First home game for the Firebirds since clinching a spot in the postseason for the 3rd straight season. The fans are proud of the team and looking forward to another deep playoff run. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/VfVigWeGDQ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 10, 2025

Firebirds fall to 36-24-3-5 on the season. They will remain home and play the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday, April 12th. Puck drop is at 6 PM.