JFK Memorial Hospital Emergency Department prepares for festival crowds

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Coachella weekend one is back — and while fans are prepping their campgrounds, local hospitals are prepping too.

Dr. Julie Puzzo , assistant medical director, Emergency Department for JFK Memorial Hospital, said they're ready to handle the rush.

"We've got all the personnel in place," Dr. Puzzo said. "We only have 12 beds, but we're ready to expand that capacity as much as we need to. All hands are on deck."

Located less than three miles from the Empire Polo Grounds, JFK Memorial Hospital is one of the closest trauma centers to the festival grounds.

Dr. Puzzo detailed the most common medical issues she sees during festival season.

"Dehydration or heat related illness is really number one," Dr. Puzzo said. "Second is drugs and alcohol, accidental overdoses."

She said hydration and heat control are important precautions to take.

"There are a lot of cooling stations or places where they have misting or even air conditioning on the festival grounds," Dr. Puzzo said. "I would just recommend hydrate with water, not alcohol. Just be really aware of your temperature."

This year, there’s another concern: measles.

Health officials recently announced that a Coachella Valley resident tested positive for measles.

"If you're feeling ill at all, even though you did spend money to come down, please keep the general public health in mind and stay away or stay home," Dr. Puzzo said. "If you feel comfortable wearing masks, then that's a good thing to do, too."

Coachella’s first weekend runs from April 11 to April 13, with the second weekend scheduled for April 18 to April 20.

Stagecoach runs from April 25 to April 27.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing festival season coverage.

