Palm Springs Traffic Alert set to begin Monday on West Arenas

April 11, 2025 11:15 PM
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Desert Water Agency is giving a project update on the Historic Tennis Club and Downtown Area Pipeline Replacement Project.

Officials say the project is underway, with a change to the street schedule. Starting Monday, April 14, the community will start to notice heavier construction beginning on West Arenas Road, then moving east and south to the other streets, as shown in the agency's map:

Traffic control will be in place, and the work is anticipated to be complete at the end of May or early June.

For more information, go to www.dwa.org/pipelines.

