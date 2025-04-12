City of Indio hosts first ‘Echo Lounge’, bringing a taste of the Coachella Music Festival to the community

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)-- For the very first time, the city of Indio hosted 'Echo Lounge', a community experience meant to bring a taste of the Coachella Music festival to the community.

The city first made the announcement of the ‘Echo Lounge’, earlier this week, which was created to give residents that ‘festival feeling’ at home.

“The reason why we called it the 'Echo Lounge' is because we're an echo distance from the actual festivals," explained Ramirez-Cornejo. "We wanted to provide that festival vibe, that festival experience, to residents, to people who aren't going to the festival."

The event kicked off at 9 a.m. and runs through 9 p.m. on Saturday.

It's taking place at Center Stage downtown.

The event will feature yoga sessions, sound baths, a live DJ set, and in an effort to really bring Coachella to locals, the festival will be live streamed on an enormous screen throughout the day.

"We are the city of festivals, and so why not provide something to the community so that the community can enjoy as well," said Ramirez-Cornejo.

More information on Echo Lounge and a schedule of events can be found here.