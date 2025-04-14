Downtown Palm Springs businesses react to Coachella crowds

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – With Coachella Weekend One in the books, Palm Springs businesses could see an increase in foot traffic as festival goers leave the Valley on Monday.

April begins the decrease in Valley visitors and the end of the peak-season for tourists. As the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is held in Indio, Palm Springs does not see as much traffic as it could during the event itself.

But with visitors saying Coachella was extra busy this year, the businesses in need of a pick up during slow season could have an opportunity for continued growth.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more from downtown Palm Springs businesses.