Riverside County offers “Budget 101: The County Budget Explained”

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Ever wondered where your tax dollars go or how the County of Riverside funds the services that keep the communities running?

County officials are offering a new guide, “Budget 101: The County Budget Explained,” to break down the county’s budget in a way that is relatable to everyday life.

Officials say whether it’s housing, healthcare, roads, or emergency support, these services are funded by tax dollars that make up the county’s annual budget. But understanding how that budget is created, where the revenue comes from, and where that money goes can be confusing.

“We created the Budget 101 guide to make our budget process easier to understand and more inclusive,” said Riverside County Executive Officer Jeff Van Wagenen. “When residents are informed, they’re empowered to participate—and that leads to better policy decisions and stronger communities.”

The Budget 101 guide is being released alongside a series of community budget workshops taking place throughout Riverside County. These workshops are an opportunity for residents to learn more about the county’s budget process, ask questions and share their priorities directly with county leaders. The guide will be used as a resource during these sessions.

The workshop for District 4 will be on Tuesday, April 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., hosted by Supervisor V. Manuel Perez at the Classic Club, 75-200 Classic Club Boulevard in Palm Desert.

For more information, a copy of "Budget 101: The County Budget Explained," or to find other upcoming community budget workshops, see www.RivCo.org/budget.