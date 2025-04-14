The Ranch Recovery Centers has luncheon for fashion and fundraising

The Ranch Recovery Centers hosted its 20th Annual Luncheon Monday at the Palm Desert Resorter Country Club, drawing a crowd of about 250 supporters for a day of fashion and fundraising.

News Channel 3's Patrick Evans was the auctioneer for one very special item - an exclusive cocktail party at the Vault at Big Horn.

Themed "Runway to Recovery," the event featured a fashion show highlighting designs by Grayseful and exclusive pieces by Maria Lopez. Some "opportunity drawing" items were also part of the fundraising efforts.

Sponsors included Sean and Leslie McGrath and the Beneto Foundation. All proceeds benefit The Ranch Recovery Centers' residential alcohol and drug treatment programs, which have supported individuals and families for over five decades.

A former client, Trevor Nelson, shared his story about how The Ranch helped him reach sobriety 25 years ago.

For more information, visit www.ranchrecovery.org or call (760) 329-2924.