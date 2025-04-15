Assembly Member Greg Wallis announces new bills

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Local state Assembly Member Greg Wallis is pushing to make solar energy the official state energy source.

He announced one of his new bills - Assembly Bill 1334 - on Tuesday at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.

California has several dozen state symbols, including the official state crustacean and state slug.

Assembly Bill 1334 seeks to formally designate solar as the state's symbolic energy source, a move meant to emphasize California's leadership in renewable energy. Wallis says solar as the state's energy symbol reflects California's values and a commitment to addressing climate change through clean energy solutions.

Some of the largest utility scale power plants in the world are here in California, and solar energy supplies over 30 percent of our electricity - and more than two million California rooftops have solar panels.

The Assemblyman has also introduced Assembly Bill 641 that would create a tax credit of up to $250 for adoption fees and $500 for veterinary expenses within the first year of adoption for Californians who adopt pets.

The goal is to reduce shelter overcrowding.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Assemblyman Wallis about both of the bills.