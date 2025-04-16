Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus has new home at Plaza Theatre

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus will have a new home at the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs for its 26th season.

On Wednesday, chorus members were given a hard hat tour of the venue to see and hear more about the plans for the multi-million dollar renovations.

Senior Vice President of Oak View Group and Plaza Theatre General Manager John Bolton announced the Chorus as the resident artists of the theatre, saying that he's looking forward to a wonderful long term relationship.

The Gay Men's Chorus is gearing up for starting the new season in December with the show, "Bells, Brass and Sass," which will include a brass ensemble, a handbell choir, and a special guest that will be announced this summer.