Easter events around the Coachella Valley this weekend

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Easter is Sunday, April 20, and there are plenty of events around the Coachella Valley to check out - Here are some of the fun things to do this weeked:

SATURDAY, APRIL 19

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 19 - Palm Springs Fire Foundation's 59th annual Easter Egg Hunt & Pancake Breakfast - Ruth Hardy Park, 700 Tamarisk Rd., Palm Springs

More than 3,000 strategically hidden eggs and a special visit from the Easter Bunny on a fire engine will kick off the Palm Springs Fire Foundation’s 59th annual Easter Egg Hunt & Pancake Breakfast. The hunt has long been a beloved tradition in Palm Springs and is open to all children up to age 9.

In addition, the Easter Bunny will be on hand to take photos with families on a vintage fire engine. Immediately following the event, join your friendly Palm Springs firefighters for a delicious pancake breakfast in the park hosted by Denny’s. For more information, visit palmspringsca.gov.

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 19 - La Quinta Easter Eggstravaganza at La Quinta Park, corner of Blackhawk Way and Adams St., La Quinta

La Quinta’s annual Easter Eggstravaganza - Families are invited to enjoy a festive morning of egg-citing fun at La Quinta Park. Guests can gather candy-filled eggs, snap photos with the Easter Bunny, and create unforgettable memories at this beloved community tradition. Admission is free.

10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 19 - Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians 4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - Coachella Crossroads Multiplex Event Center, 46-200 Harrison Pl., Coachella

Enjoy a variety of lawn games, music, and food trucks! Plus, a drawing to give away 45 bicycles with helmets for kids ages 4-12! No animals, outside food or alcohol allowed. Easter egg hunt limited to the first one thousand children. For more information, visit spotlight29.com.

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 19 - The Palm Springs Parks and Recreation Department's Egg-cellent Duck Dive - Palm Springs Swim Center, 405 S. Pavilion Way, Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Parks & Recreation Department invites the community to dive into an exciting spring celebration: the Egg-cellent Duck Dive! This FREE family-friendly event will feature a pool rubber duckie hunt, arts and crafts for all ages, and amazing prizes. For more information call (760) 323-8272.

7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Check-in starts at 6:45 p.m.) Saturday, April 19 - The Shops at Palm Desert Movie Night, showing HOP - 72-840 Highway 111, Palm Desert, at the back side of the mall along Hahn Rd., by the former theater

Bring your family and friends for a cozy movie night under the stars to watch HOP, about E.B., the Easter Bunny's teenage son who heads to Hollywood determined to become a drummer in a rock 'n' roll band. Bring your favorite snacks/dinner, and also your own beach chairs, pillows, blankets, and warm clothing for a cozy evening. There will be some chairs available while supplies last.

The best parking is near or in the JCPenny back parking structure. The entrance to the food court is next to the event, so you can purchase your favorite food. The first 40 guests will receive a free hotdog and lemonade. It's all free, but registration is required - visit shopsatpalmdesert.com/events/ to register.

SUNDAY, APRIL 20

5:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.(first tram car up at 4:15 a.m.) Sunday, April 20 - Easter Sunrise Service and Ride 'n' Breakfast at Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, and 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. - Easter Ride 'N' Dine at the Pines Café, 1 Tram Way, Palm Springs

Celebrate with songs of faith, hope, and joy by the Perkins Brothers and an inspirational message by Pastor Robert Sneed. Ride 'n' Breakfast is also being offered for an additional price. Tickets are available by visiting the Tramway's Valley Station during normal business hours, or on Easter morning from 4:00 a.m. until 7:30 a.m. For ticket prices or more information, visit pstramway.com/experience-sunrise-service/. Easter Ride ‘N’ Dine at the Pines Cafe at Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is available 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For the breakfast and lunch Easter menus, pricing and more information, visit pstramway.com/dining/.

11:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Sunday, April 20 - Easter Egg Hunt at Palm Desert Aquatic Center, 73751 Magnesia Falls Dr., Palm Desert

Join in at the In-Water Easter Egg Hunt and a day filled with fun and family-friendly activities. Four exciting egg-hunt events scheduled for 12:00, 1:00, 2:00, and 3:00 p.m. Recreational swimming is also available in select pool areas. Admission for the event is $10 per person, with free entry for children under 2 years old. Participants can look forward to the thrill of searching for colorful eggs in the pool. In addition to the egg hunt, snacks, refreshments, and various treats will be available for purchase. For safety and enjoyment, please note that outside chairs, furniture, food, and beverages are not permitted (with the exception of bottled water in plastic containers). Participants must wear approved swim attire—no cotton or regular clothing will be allowed in the pool. For more information, visit pdpool.com/special-events/.