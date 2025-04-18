Volunteers needed to help people in traumatic crisis

A national nonprofit organization is seeking everyday citizens here in the Coachella Valley to volunteer in helping people who are in a traumatic crisis.

It's called "Trauma Intervention Program," and it brings emotional aid to survivors and those in crisis.

Rancho Mirage was the first city in the valley to embrace the organization with both the Sheriff and fire departments, and now the program is in every valley city.

Volunteers are trained to comfort people in the first few hours after a tragedy at the request of emergency responders.

Those interested in volunteering will take part in nearly 40 hours of instruction from May 1st through May 10th at the Riverside County Sheriff's Office Palm Desert station.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Trauma Intervention Program Volunteer Tom Stier about the importance of being there for someone in a crisis.

For more information on the program and how to volunteer, visit tiprivco.org.