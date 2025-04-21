Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage adds more gaming space

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A new expansion is open at the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage.

The ribbon cutting on Monday introduced the casino's addition of over 12,000 square feet of gaming space. The expansion includes over 250 new slot machines and table games.

The month of April also marks Agua Caliente Casinos' 30th year in gaming - since starting back in 1995.

Chief Operating Officer Saverio Scheri says they've purchased over 500 additional games for the tribe's three casinos.