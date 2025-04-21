Coachella Valley Firebirds ready to take flight for 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs

After back-to-back trips to the Calder Cup Finals in their first two years as a team, the Firebirds are back in the playoffs.

Coachella Valley, the No. 4 seed in the Pacific division, will start their quest for a Calder Cup against a familiar foe in the Calgary Wranglers.

The Firebirds eliminated the Wranglers the last two years in the playoffs and went 6-2 against them during the 2024-2025 regular season.

This best-of-3 game first round series starts Tuesday, April 22 at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

Game 2 is set for Saturday, April 26. Game 3 will be Sunday, April 27 if necessary.

Sports Director Blake Arthur visited Firebirds' practice on Monday ahead of their first round series against the Calgary Wranglers.

Stay with KESQ for continuing coverage of the Firebirds throughout the playoffs.