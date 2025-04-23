American Lung Association reports Riverside County second in the state for ozone pollution

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The American Lung Association's "State of the Air" report is out, and Riverside County comes in second as the state's most ozone-polluted place to live.

Los Angeles, Tulare and Kern Counties follow Riverside, and San Bernardino County rates the number one county with the highest ozone pollution in California.

The American Lung Association's report also show these five counties in the state are the most polluted in both short-term and year-round particle pollution.

The report states that climate change has had an impact on air quality, and there is an urgency to reduce the sources of emissions that contribute to ozone and particle pollution.

For more information on the American Lung Association's "State of the Air" report for our state, visit lung.org/research/sota/city-rankings/states/california.