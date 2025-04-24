New Tradition Lucha Libre to ‘Rumble in the Desert’ Friday at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - The spirit of Lucha Libre invaded the News Channel 3 studios on Thursday to show off some moves ahead of Friday night's "Rumble in the Desert" at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

New Tradition Lucha Libre wrestlers will descend on the desert, with iconic stars such as Familia Real Las Parkas, Rey Misterio, and Xtreme Tigre.

On Thursday's visit to the studios, kick demon pro wrestler herself, Janai Kai, joined our Eye on the Desert team to show off her moves with Garrett Hottle.

The electrifying event starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information on the event, visit fantasyspringsresort.com/lucha-libre/.