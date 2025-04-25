Help a pet during Animal Abuse Awareness Month

Marcos Icahuate

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – At the Yuma Humane Society, puppies arrive every day with different stories, but one thing in common: they all need a second chance.

April is widely recognized as Animal Cruelty Prevention Month by organizations like the ASPCA and many local shelters. This month is dedicated to raising awareness about animal cruelty, promoting animal well-being, and fostering compassion for all animals.

“Although we’ve decreased the number of animals coming into the shelter, we still see a lot of really sad animals coming into the shelter and animals that have been neglected, and we really hope to raise awareness about that this April,” said Annette Lagunas, director of the Yuma Humane Society.

Amy Linn, a veterinarian who works at the Humane Society, shares that she and her family lovingly care for the animals they bring into their home. “The way my family thinks is that they’re like babies; they don’t ask for it, so why do they have to suffer? So if we take care of them, we’ll just spoil them, love them, and then send them off to be adopted—that’s how we think,” Amy said.

Roobee’s Cruelty and Denver’s Medical Fund is the fund where you can donate money to help all these little animals.

You can be part of this change, whether by donating, fostering, or adopting an animal.