PSPD warns senior residents about new and ongoing scams to look out for

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Palm Springs Police Department is urging seniors in the Coachella Valley to look out for current online scams. According to the PSPD, scammers are increasingly targeting older adults with sophisticated and deceptive tactics designed to steal personal and financial information.

The department says staying informed is the first line of defense against these scams. Scammers frequently impersonate trusted sources through phone calls, emails, text messages, or even QR codes to gain access to sensitive information. The PSPD says seniors are often targeted due to their trusting nature and unfamiliarity with newer forms of digital fraud.

The PSPD released these guidelines to help protect yourself:

• Never share personal details (Social Security number, banking information, or passwords) over the phone or via email unless you initiated the contact with a known, trusted source.

• Don’t let urgency rush you. Scammers use fear and pressure, claiming a grandchild is in trouble or your account is at risk. Always verify first.

• Listen to your gut. If something feels off, hang up or delete the message.

• Remember: The police, fire department, or other government agencies will never ask you for money or gift cards. Such requests are a strong indicator of a scam.

Protect Your Money:

• Regularly check your bank and credit card statements for any unusual activity.

• Use strong, unique passwords and consider a password manager.

• Never send money or gift cards to strangers. Legitimate companies do not request these forms of payment.

• If you think your information has been stolen, consider freezing your credit with the three major bureaus: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

If You Think You’ve Been Targeted - Quick action can help prevent further harm:

• Report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at ReportFraud.ftc.gov or call 1-877-FTC-HELP.

• Contact your bank or credit card provider immediately.

• Talk to a trusted friend or family member.

• Call AARP’s Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 1-877-908-3360 for free, confidential guidance.

