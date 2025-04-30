Firebirds’ low attendance due to several factors, team hoping for better turnout for upcoming playoff series

After low attendance numbers in the first round of the playoffs against the Calgary Wranglers, the Firebirds are expecting better support in the second round against the Abbotsford Canucks.

Team officials tell KESQ that the Firebirds averaged around 8,000 fans per game during the 2025-2025 regular season.

Despite strong attendance numbers during the regular season, only 4,300 fans attended the team's first home playoff game against Calgary, which is the lowest mark in franchise history.

After Game 1 on Tuesday, April 22, fan turnout increased for the next game. In fact, 5,800 fans attended Game 2 on Saturday, April 26 when the Firebirds swept their opening round series against the Wranglers.

KESQ News Channel 3 spoke with the Firebirds to get answers on what is causing the drop in attendance, especially during the playoffs.

"I think there's a lot of factors that go into that. We compare similarly to what we saw in round one of our first inaugural season, said John Page, Senior VP for Oak View Group.

Page went on to note the short notice and tight turnaround for the team to host games in the first round.

"We didn't clinch 4th place until April 18th. We didn't know who we were playing until the 20th, and then our first game was April 22nd. So we only had really 3 full days to sell tickets. It's really timing. That's really what it boils down to in my mind," said Page.

Despite low numbers in the team's first two playoff games, Page is optimistic the fans will show up for the upcoming series.

"We're seeing the momentum build and we expect people will be here, and for us we just can't wait to get the game and drop the puck on Thursday," said Page.

Game 1 of the Pacific Division Semifinal between the Firebirds and Canucks is Thursday, May 1 at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm.

"We want everyone in the valley to rally around the Coachella Valley Firebirds. We've great atmosphere. We know we have a great team. We're going to do our part and the team will do their part to take care of that," said Page.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebirds hockey.