May is Mental Health Awareness Month, how to start the conversation with your child or teen

Youth mental health is in crisis. The National Alliance on Mental Illness found that 1 in 6 U.S. youth ages 6 to 17 experience a mental health disorder each year.

Family therapist Melissa Hawkins, from the Betty Ford Center, says many kids are overwhelmed by social media and online content, leading to anxiety and depression that often go unnoticed.

“Stress can start at an earlier age,” Hawkins said. “Sadness can start at an earlier age, and that can impact you physically, emotionally and mentally.”

Fifty percent of all lifetime mental health conditions begin before age 14 — and 75% start before age 24.

Those numbers prove that kids and teens need resources.

So, what’s the best way to help? According to Hawkins, it starts with a conversation.

“When you’re able to just plant those seeds and let them know that you’re listening and that you’re thinking about them, there may be a point in time where they’ll come to you and they’ll tell you something,” she said.

To find resources, you can contact your local school district or ask your pediatrician about available services.