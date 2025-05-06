Skip to Content
Shadow Hills defeats La Quinta in DEL softball showdown, earning second straight title

May 6, 2025
LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - Shadow Hills softball secured their second straight league title on Tuesday night with a 3-1 victory over La Quinta.

The Lady Knights won two of their three games against the Blackhawks this season, earning them another league championship.

With the win, Shadow Hills is 13-1 in league play.

They have one more game against Rancho Mirage before getting ready for the CIF-SS playoffs.

