Shadow Hills defeats La Quinta in DEL softball showdown, earning second straight title

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - Shadow Hills softball secured their second straight league title on Tuesday night with a 3-1 victory over La Quinta.

Shadow Hills defeats La Quinta 3-1, taking the rubber match of the season series and outright league title in the process. Congrats to the Lady Knights. @KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ @TheShadowHills @SH_AthBooster pic.twitter.com/6FPKLAreuO — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 7, 2025

The Lady Knights won two of their three games against the Blackhawks this season, earning them another league championship.

With the win, Shadow Hills is 13-1 in league play.

They have one more game against Rancho Mirage before getting ready for the CIF-SS playoffs.

